USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts routine flight operations

231111-N-IK052-1026 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 11, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115, launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 11. The Eagles conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)
|11.11.2023
|11.11.2023 11:37
|8118998
|231111-N-IK052-1026
|6140x3404
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|1
|0
