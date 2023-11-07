231111-N-IK052-1121 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 11, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115, lands on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 11. The Eagles conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lu

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.11.2023 11:37 Photo ID: 8118994 VIRIN: 231111-N-IK052-1121 Resolution: 3179x4399 Size: 2.47 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts routine flight operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.