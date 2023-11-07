U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit watch the 15th MEU birthday video during a ceremony aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2023 00:58
|Photo ID:
|8118660
|VIRIN:
|231110-M-YF186-2896
|Resolution:
|6067x4045
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 248 Years of Tradition - 15th MEU celebrate Marine Corps Birthday Underway [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
248 Years of Tradition – 15th MEU Celebrates Marine Corps Birthday Underway
