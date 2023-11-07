Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    248 Years of Tradition - 15th MEU celebrate Marine Corps Birthday Underway [Image 5 of 6]

    248 Years of Tradition - 15th MEU celebrate Marine Corps Birthday Underway

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, delivers remarks to Marines and Sailors gathered for a Marine Corps birthday ceremony aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.11.2023 00:58
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, 248 Years of Tradition - 15th MEU celebrate Marine Corps Birthday Underway [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Birthday
    15th MEU
    Marine Corps Birthday
    lineage
    248th Marine Corps Birthday

