248 Years of Tradition - 15th MEU celebrate Marine Corps Birthday Underway

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, right, the commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, shakes hands with Lance Cpl. Bryan Luckey, a supply administration specialist assigned to the 15th MEU, during a Marine Corps birthday ceremony aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. Luckey was the youngest Marine present for the ceremony, and as custom is passed a piece of the ceremonial birthday cake from the oldest Marine present. 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

