    248 Years of Tradition - 15th MEU celebrate Marine Corps Birthday Underway [Image 3 of 6]

    248 Years of Tradition - 15th MEU celebrate Marine Corps Birthday Underway

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, right, the commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, shakes hands with Lance Cpl. Bryan Luckey, a supply administration specialist assigned to the 15th MEU, during a Marine Corps birthday ceremony aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. Luckey was the youngest Marine present for the ceremony, and as custom is passed a piece of the ceremonial birthday cake from the oldest Marine present. 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.11.2023 00:58
    Photo ID: 8118647
    VIRIN: 231110-M-LO557-2195
    Resolution: 5324x2995
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, 248 Years of Tradition - 15th MEU celebrate Marine Corps Birthday Underway [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    248 Years of Tradition &ndash; 15th MEU Celebrates Marine Corps Birthday Underway

    Birthday
    15th MEU
    Marine Corps Birthday
    lineage
    248th Marine Corps Birthday

