248 Years of Tradition - 15th MEU celebrate Marine Corps Birthday Underway

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, cuts the ceremonial birthday cake aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

