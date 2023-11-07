Reserve Soldiers increase their readiness by qualifying

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Nina Armstrong, a human resources specialist with the 387th Human Resources Company, aims and fires her weapon in the standing supported position while Spc. Cory Smith, a motor transport operator with the 368th Financial Management Support Unit, coaches her during an annual weapons qualification in Salina, KS on November 4th, 2023. The 387th and 368th conducted marksmanship training to maintain army standards and improve unit readiness.

