Reserve Soldiers increase their readiness by qualifying

U.S. Army Reserve Pfc. Madyson Koob, a human resources specialist with the 387th Human Resources Company, fires a M4A1 in the kneeling supported position during her annual weapon qualification in Salina, KS November 4th, 2023. The 387th HR Company conducted marksmanship training to maintain army standards and improve unit readiness.

Date Taken: 11.04.2023
Location: SALINA, KS, US