    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reserve Soldiers increase their readiness by qualifying [Image 1 of 4]

    Reserve Soldiers increase their readiness by qualifying

    SALINA, KS, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Aiden Griffitts 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Shawn Watkins, a finance management technician with the 368th Financial Management Support Unit, holds a paddle to signal his lanes are clear to the range control tower in Salina, KS on November 4th, 2023. The 368th FMSU conducted marksmanship training to maintain army standards and improve unit readiness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.10.2023 21:45
    Photo ID: 8118543
    VIRIN: 231104-A-XQ469-1208
    Resolution: 5707x3805
    Size: 10.94 MB
    Location: SALINA, KS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Soldiers increase their readiness by qualifying [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Aiden Griffitts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Qualification
    Army Reserve
    M4A1
    368th FMSU
    387th HR Company

