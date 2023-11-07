Reserve Soldiers increase their readiness by qualifying

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Shawn Watkins, a finance management technician with the 368th Financial Management Support Unit, holds a paddle to signal his lanes are clear to the range control tower in Salina, KS on November 4th, 2023. The 368th FMSU conducted marksmanship training to maintain army standards and improve unit readiness.

