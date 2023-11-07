Reserve Soldiers increase their readiness by qualifying

U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Michael Dean, a human resources specialist with the 387th Human Resources Company, aims and fires a M4A1 at targets during his annual weapons qualification in Salina, KS on November 4th, 2023. The 387th HR Company conducted marksmanship training to maintain army standards and improve unit readiness.

