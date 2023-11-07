Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reserve Soldiers increase their readiness by qualifying [Image 3 of 4]

    Reserve Soldiers increase their readiness by qualifying

    SALINA, KS, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Aiden Griffitts 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Michael Dean, a human resources specialist with the 387th Human Resources Company, aims and fires a M4A1 at targets during his annual weapons qualification in Salina, KS on November 4th, 2023. The 387th HR Company conducted marksmanship training to maintain army standards and improve unit readiness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.10.2023 21:43
    Photo ID: 8118545
    VIRIN: 231104-A-XQ469-1434
    Resolution: 6451x4301
    Size: 10.74 MB
    Location: SALINA, KS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Soldiers increase their readiness by qualifying [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Aiden Griffitts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reserve Soldiers increase their readiness by qualifying
    Reserve Soldiers increase their readiness by qualifying
    Reserve Soldiers increase their readiness by qualifying
    Reserve Soldiers increase their readiness by qualifying

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Qualification
    Army Reserve
    M4A1
    368th FMSU
    387th HR Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT