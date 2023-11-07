U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Michael Dean, a human resources specialist with the 387th Human Resources Company, aims and fires a M4A1 at targets during his annual weapons qualification in Salina, KS on November 4th, 2023. The 387th HR Company conducted marksmanship training to maintain army standards and improve unit readiness.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2023 21:43
|Photo ID:
|8118545
|VIRIN:
|231104-A-XQ469-1434
|Resolution:
|6451x4301
|Size:
|10.74 MB
|Location:
|SALINA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reserve Soldiers increase their readiness by qualifying [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Aiden Griffitts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
