    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Central Honors Sumter County Veterans During Celebration [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S. Army Central Honors Sumter County Veterans During Celebration

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Behlin 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Brig. Gen. Jose Rivera, U.S. Army Central Assistant Chief of Staff G3/5/7, poses for a photo with a veteran at the Sumter County Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 10 in Sumter, S.C. The ceremony honored military service members and veterans and included a tribute to POW/MIA service members. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Behlin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Central Honors Sumter County Veterans During Celebration [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Michael Behlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    U.S. Army Central
    Sumter County

