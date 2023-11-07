Brig. Gen. Jose Rivera, U.S. Army Central Assistant Chief of Staff G3/5/7, presents a gift to Sumter Mayor, David Merchant, at the Sumter County Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 10 in Sumter, S.C. The ceremony honored military service members and veterans and included a tribute to POW/MIA service members. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Behlin)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2023 15:16
|Photo ID:
|8118165
|VIRIN:
|231110-A-RJ696-1041
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Central Honors Sumter County Veterans During Celebration [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Michael Behlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT