U.S. Army Central Honors Sumter County Veterans During Celebration

Brig. Gen. Jose Rivera, U.S. Army Central Assistant Chief of Staff G3/5/7, presents a gift to Sumter Mayor, David Merchant, at the Sumter County Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 10 in Sumter, S.C. The ceremony honored military service members and veterans and included a tribute to POW/MIA service members. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Behlin)

