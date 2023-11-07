U.S. Army Central Honors Sumter County Veterans During Celebration

Brig. Gen. Jose Rivera, U.S. Army Central Assistant Chief of Staff G3/5/7, and Sergeant Maj. Robert Preusser, G3/5/7 senior enlisted advisor, represented USARCENT during the Sumter County Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 10 at the County Courthouse in Sumter, S.C. The ceremony honored military service members and veterans and included a tribute to POW/MIA service members. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Behlin)

