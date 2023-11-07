Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 9 of 10]

    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ramon Trujillo, assigned to 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, delivers a speech during his Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Nov. 9, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    This work, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

