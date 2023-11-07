U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ramon Trujillo, assigned to 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, delivers a speech during his Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Nov. 9, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
This work, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
