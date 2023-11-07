U.S. Army Spc. Kenzie Adams, a human resources specialist assigned to 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, gives a bouquet of yellow flowers to Maria Trujillo, spouse of the incoming Command Sergeant Major, during the Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Ramon Trujillo, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Nov. 9, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2023 01:38
|Photo ID:
|8117658
|VIRIN:
|231109-A-BD610-1012
|Resolution:
|5301x3534
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
