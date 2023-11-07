39th Strategic Signal Battalion Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army Spc. Kenzie Adams, a human resources specialist assigned to 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, gives a bouquet of yellow flowers to Maria Trujillo, spouse of the incoming Command Sergeant Major, during the Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Ramon Trujillo, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Nov. 9, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

