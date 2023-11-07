39th Strategic Signal Battalion Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ramon Trujillo, the new senior enlisted leader for 39th Strategic Signal Battalion salutes during the playing of the national anthems during his Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Nov. 9, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

