    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 1 of 10]

    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ramon Trujillo, the new senior enlisted leader for 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, receives the unit flag from Lt. Col. Michael Duvall, commander, during an Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Nov. 9, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.10.2023 01:38
    Photo ID: 8117657
    VIRIN: 231109-A-BD610-1052
    Resolution: 5340x3560
    Size: 6.54 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Color Guard
    39th Sig Bn
    2nd Sig Bde
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

