    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet visits Papua New Guinea [Image 15 of 15]

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet visits Papua New Guinea

    AUSTRALIA

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea (Nov. 9, 2023) – Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, greets Col. Raphael Yapu, chief of staff, Papua New Guinea Defense Force, upon arrival at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 9, 2023. The visit to Papua New Guinea underscores the United States’ commitment to strengthening partnerships for an enduring resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet visits Papua New Guinea [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

