Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet visits Papua New Guinea

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea (Nov. 9, 2023) – Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, greets Col. Raphael Yapu, chief of staff, Papua New Guinea Defense Force, upon arrival at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 9, 2023. The visit to Papua New Guinea underscores the United States’ commitment to strengthening partnerships for an enduring resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

