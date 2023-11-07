SYDNEY (Nov. 8, 2023) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, delivers remarks during a panel discussion of senior naval leaders from Australia, Canada, France, India, UK and the U.S. at the Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition 2023 in Sydney, Nov. 8. IP23 emphasizes the commitment of the United States, Australia, and partner nations to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 17:36 Photo ID: 8117178 VIRIN: 231108-N-UL352-1482 Resolution: 6463x4309 Size: 1.43 MB Location: AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet attends Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.