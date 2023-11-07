Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet attends Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition 2023

SYDNEY (Nov. 8, 2023) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, poses for a photo with Vice Adm. Mark Hammond, chief, Royal Australian Navy, during a bilateral engagement at the Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition 2023 in Sydney, Nov. 8. IP23 emphasizes the commitment of the United States, Australia, and partner nations to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

