    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet attends Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition 2023 [Image 12 of 15]

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet attends Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition 2023

    AUSTRALIA

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SYDNEY (Nov. 8, 2023) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, poses for a photo with Vice Adm. Mark Hammond, chief, Royal Australian Navy, during a bilateral engagement at the Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition 2023 in Sydney, Nov. 8. IP23 emphasizes the commitment of the United States, Australia, and partner nations to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet attends Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet visits Papua New Guinea

