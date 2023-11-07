Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet attends Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition 2023

SYDNEY (Nov. 7, 2023) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, and Rear Adm. David Proctor, chief of navy, Royal New Zealand Navy, conduct a bilateral meeting during the Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition 2023 in Sydney, Nov. 7. IP23 emphasizes the commitment of the United States, Australia, and partner nations to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

