U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1-27 Able Co., 25th Infantry Division, keep a lookout from the roof as they anticipate a potential assault during the culminating event of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) at Kahuku Training Area on Oahu, Hi., Nov. 8, 2022. The training conducted during JPMRC 23-01 strengthens regional relationships and provides a credible combat deterrent. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 13:05
|Photo ID:
|8116286
|VIRIN:
|221108-A-MK555-1096
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JPMRC 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Kelsey Kollar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
