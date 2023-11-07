U.S. Air Force SrA Cole Childers from the 25th Air Support Operations Squadron secures his Kevlar and night vision goggles once the sun goes down at the culminating event of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) at Kahuku Training Area on Oahu, Hi., Nov. 8, 2022. The training conducted during JPMRC 23-01 strengthens regional relationships and provides a credible combat deterrent. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

