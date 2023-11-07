Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2022

    Photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Air Force SrA Cole Childers from the 25th Air Support Operations Squadron secures his Kevlar and night vision goggles once the sun goes down at the culminating event of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) at Kahuku Training Area on Oahu, Hi., Nov. 8, 2022. The training conducted during JPMRC 23-01 strengthens regional relationships and provides a credible combat deterrent. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2022
    Location: HI, US
    USINDOPACOM
    air force
    joint training
    25 ID
    Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center
    combat exercise

