JPMRC 2022

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jared Martin from the Alpha Co. 65th Brigade Enginneer Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, sets up his squad to anticipate a potential assault during the culminating event of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center at Kahuku Training Area on Oahu, Hi., Nov. 8, 2022. Forward postured forces strengthen integrated deterrence, demonstrate our combined resolve, and provide options to Joint Force commanders. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

Date Taken: 11.07.2022 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 Location: HI, US by SPC Kelsey Kollar