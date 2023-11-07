Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC 2022 [Image 1 of 4]

    JPMRC 2022

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2022

    Photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jared Martin from the Alpha Co. 65th Brigade Enginneer Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, sets up his squad to anticipate a potential assault during the culminating event of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center at Kahuku Training Area on Oahu, Hi., Nov. 8, 2022. Forward postured forces strengthen integrated deterrence, demonstrate our combined resolve, and provide options to Joint Force commanders. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

