JPMRC 2022

U.S. Army Pv2 Vincent Rodrigo from the 1-27 Able Co., 25th Infantry Division, keeps a lookout from the roof as his team awaits an impending assault the culminating event of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) at Kahuku Training Area on Oahu, Hi., Nov. 8, 2022. The training conducted during JPMRC 23-01 strengthens regional relationships and provides a credible combat deterrent. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

