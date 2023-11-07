U.S. Army Corps of Engineers collaborates on strategic initiative with Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

(Left) U.S. Army Col. John L. Beck, executive director of Military Programs, U.S. Army Col. Aaron Williams, assistant commandant at the U.S. Army Engineer School, Ukrainian Senior Soldier Oleksii Chuiev, Ukrainian Colonel Oleksandr Korotchenko, Ukrainian Senior Lieutenant Tara Kliuinyk, U.S. Army Col. Robert M. McTighe, North Atlantic Division deputy commander, and U.S. Army Maj. Stephen F. Marthy, NAD operations officer, stands together after a meeting to discuss the strategic development of Ukraine’s State Special Transport Service at USACE headquarters Nov. 6 in D.C. (Photo by Kurt M. Rauschenberg)

