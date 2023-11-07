Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers collaborates on strategic initiative with Ukraine's Ministry of Defence [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers collaborates on strategic initiative with Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Kurt Rauschenberg 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    (Left) U.S. Army Col. John L. Beck, executive director of Military Programs, U.S. Army Col. Aaron Williams, assistant commandant at the U.S. Army Engineer School, Ukrainian Senior Soldier Oleksii Chuiev, Ukrainian Colonel Oleksandr Korotchenko, Ukrainian Senior Lieutenant Tara Kliuinyk, U.S. Army Col. Robert M. McTighe, North Atlantic Division deputy commander, and U.S. Army Maj. Stephen F. Marthy, NAD operations officer, stands together after a meeting to discuss the strategic development of Ukraine’s State Special Transport Service at USACE headquarters Nov. 6 in D.C. (Photo by Kurt M. Rauschenberg)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 11:42
    Photo ID: 8116092
    VIRIN: 231106-D-NZ947-3745
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers collaborates on strategic initiative with Ukraine's Ministry of Defence [Image 4 of 4], by Kurt Rauschenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Ukraine
    EUCOM
    SSTS
    State Special Transport Service
    Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

