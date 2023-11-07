Ukrainian Col. Oleksandr Korotchenko from the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine greets U.S. Army Col. John L. Beck, executive director of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Military Programs, during a meeting to discuss the strategic development of Ukraine’s State Special Transport Service at USACE headquarters Nov. 6 in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Army photo by Kurt M. Rauschenberg)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 11:42
|Photo ID:
|8116087
|VIRIN:
|231106-D-NZ947-3765
|Resolution:
|4019x2658
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers collaborates on strategic initiative with Ukraine's Ministry of Defence [Image 4 of 4], by Kurt Rauschenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers collaborates on strategic initiative with Ukraine's Ministry of Defence
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT