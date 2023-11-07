U.S. Army Corps of Engineers collaborates on strategic initiative with Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

Ukrainian Col. Oleksandr Korotchenko from the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine greets U.S. Army Col. John L. Beck, executive director of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Military Programs, during a meeting to discuss the strategic development of Ukraine’s State Special Transport Service at USACE headquarters Nov. 6 in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Army photo by Kurt M. Rauschenberg)

