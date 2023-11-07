Ukrainian Colonel Oleksandr Korotchenko from the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine joins U.S. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William H. Graham, deputy chief of Engineers, during a meeting to discuss the strategic development of Ukraine’s State Special Transport Service at USACE headquarters Nov. 6 in D.C. (Photo by Kurt M. Rauschenberg)
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers collaborates on strategic initiative with Ukraine's Ministry of Defence [Image 4 of 4], by Kurt Rauschenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers collaborates on strategic initiative with Ukraine's Ministry of Defence
