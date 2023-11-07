Yellow Ribbon Event attendees have a group discussion with one another at a reintegration event hosted by the 446th Movement Control Battalion, 510th Regional Support Group, 7th Mission Support Command, at the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Nov. 3-5, 2023. The 7th MSC coordinated the Yellow Ribbon event to allow Soldiers and their families to relax, recharge and reintegrate. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 04:50
|Photo ID:
|8115283
|VIRIN:
|231104-A-YQ762-1703
|Resolution:
|6500x5200
|Size:
|13.26 MB
|Location:
|GARMISCH, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 446th MCB hosts Yellow Ribbon Event [Image 10 of 10], by Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
