    446th MCB hosts Yellow Ribbon Event [Image 9 of 10]

    446th MCB hosts Yellow Ribbon Event

    GARMISCH, GERMANY

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Thomas Mort 

    221st Public Affairs Detachment

    Yellow Ribbon Event attendees work on an assignment during a session during a class session at a reintegration event hosted by the 446th Movement Control Battalion, 510th Regional Support Group, 7th Mission Support Command, at the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Nov. 3-5, 2023. The 7th MSC coordinated the Yellow Ribbon event to allow Soldiers and their families to relax, recharge and reintegrate. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort)

    VIRIN: 231105-A-YQ762-1765
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 446th MCB hosts Yellow Ribbon Event [Image 10 of 10], by Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

