Yellow Ribbon Event attendees work on an assignment during a session during a class session at a reintegration event hosted by the 446th Movement Control Battalion, 510th Regional Support Group, 7th Mission Support Command, at the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Nov. 3-5, 2023. The 7th MSC coordinated the Yellow Ribbon event to allow Soldiers and their families to relax, recharge and reintegrate. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort)

Date Taken: 11.05.2023
Location: GARMISCH, DE
446th MCB hosts Yellow Ribbon Event