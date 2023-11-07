U.S. Marines with 7th Communications Battalion, set up a long-range ship surveillance radar during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at a bilateral control center in the Sakishima Islands, Japan, Oct. 20, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 18:37
|Photo ID:
|8114589
|VIRIN:
|231020-M-AO923-1092
|Resolution:
|4929x2773
|Size:
|5.02 MB
|Location:
|JGSDF CAMP YONAGUNI, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | Communications at BCC [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Matthew Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
