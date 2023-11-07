Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | Communications at BCC [Image 4 of 7]

    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | Communications at BCC

    JGSDF CAMP YONAGUNI, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales 

    3rd Marine Division     

    A U.S. Marine Corps AN/TRC-209s amplifies high frequency signals for the bilateral control center during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 in the Sakishima Islands, Japan, Oct. 20, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 18:38
    Photo ID: 8114586
    VIRIN: 231020-M-AO923-1069
    Resolution: 3087x4631
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: JGSDF CAMP YONAGUNI, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | Communications at BCC [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Matthew Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RD23
    Resolute Dragon 23
    ResoluteDragon23
    RD 23
    RD 23 FTX
    ResoluteDragon 23

