Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | Communications at BCC

A U.S. Marine Corps AN/TRC-209s amplifies high frequency signals for the bilateral control center during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 in the Sakishima Islands, Japan, Oct. 20, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)

