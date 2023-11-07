Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | Communications at BCC

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kaes Vander Zanden, a transmissions system operator with 7th Communications Battalion, sets up a long-range ship surveillance radar during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at a bilateral control center in the Sakishima Islands, Japan, Oct. 20, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. Vander Zanden is a native of Dana Point, California. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)

