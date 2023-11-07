Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | Communications at BCC [Image 1 of 7]

    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | Communications at BCC

    JGSDF CAMP YONAGUNI, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kaes Vander Zanden, a transmissions system operator with 7th Communications Battalion, sets up a long-range ship surveillance radar during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at a bilateral control center in the Sakishima Islands, Japan, Oct. 20, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. Vander Zanden is a native of Dana Point, California. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)

