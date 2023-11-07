Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | Communications at BCC

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Peter Eltringham, commanding officer of 12th Marine Regiment, sits in on a brief during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at a bilateral control center in the Sakishima Islands, Japan, Oct. 20, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. Eltringham is a native of Providence, Rhode Island. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)

