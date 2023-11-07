U.S. Marine Corps Col. Peter Eltringham, commanding officer of 12th Marine Regiment, sits in on a brief during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at a bilateral control center in the Sakishima Islands, Japan, Oct. 20, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. Eltringham is a native of Providence, Rhode Island. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 18:38
|Photo ID:
|8114585
|VIRIN:
|231020-M-AO923-1116
|Resolution:
|3632x2421
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|JGSDF CAMP YONAGUNI, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|PROVIDENCE, RI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | Communications at BCC [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Matthew Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
