Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors reenlist during a flight in an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors reenlist during a flight in an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231108-N-AR554-1262 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 8, 2023) Lt. j.g. Erik Mednis, right, from Victoria, Texas, administers the Oath of Enlistment to Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Chadwick Pakimola, from Hawaii, in an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, deployed aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 8. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 12:15
    Photo ID: 8113686
    VIRIN: 231108-N-AR554-1262
    Resolution: 5212x3365
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors reenlist during a flight in an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors reenlist during a flight in an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors reenlist during a flight in an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors reenlist during a flight in an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors reenlist during a flight in an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reenlistment
    MH-60S
    HSC 12
    USS Ronald Reagan
    CNV 76

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT