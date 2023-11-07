USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors reenlist during a flight in an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12

231108-N-AR554-1145 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 8, 2023) Lt. Michael Wegner, from Columbia, Maryland, left, administers the Oath of Enlistment to Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Christian Patterson, from Palmetto, Georgia, in an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, deployed aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 8. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

