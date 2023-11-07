USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors reenlist during a flight in an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12

231108-N-AR554-1137 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 8, 2023) Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Christian Patterson, from Palmetto, Georgia, takes a photo of the horizon prior to his reenlistment in an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, deployed aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 8. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

