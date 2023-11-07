Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231108-N-AR554-1137 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 8, 2023) Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Christian Patterson, from Palmetto, Georgia, takes a photo of the horizon prior to his reenlistment in an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, deployed aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 8. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors reenlist during a flight in an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reenlistment
    MH-60S
    HSC 12
    USS Ronald Reagan
    CNV 76

