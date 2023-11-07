Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior U.S. State Department official tours Vicenza’s Army family housing construction [Image 2 of 4]

    Senior U.S. State Department official tours Vicenza’s Army family housing construction

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Randall Jackson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Col. Scott Horrigan, right, the Commander of U.S. Army Garrison Italy, discusses the Army’s largest family housing project with Douglass Benning, left, the U.S. Consul General for the Milan Consulate, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Vicenza, Italy. When complete, the new buildings will house more than 400 families and are located near all three of the DoDEA schools.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 06:30
    Photo ID: 8113060
    VIRIN: 231107-A-LR291-4710
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
