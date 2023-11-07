Senior U.S. State Department official tours Vicenza’s Army family housing construction

Col. Scott Horrigan, the Commander of U.S. Army Garrison Italy, escorts Douglass Benning, the U.S. Consul General for the Milan Consulate, to see the new Vicenza High School, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Vicenza, Italy. The tour also highlighted the Army’s largest family housing project at the Villaggio housing area near Caserma Ederle.

