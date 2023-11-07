VICENZA, Italy – Douglass Benning, the U.S. Consul General for the Milan Consulate visited the Army’s largest family housing project at the Villaggio housing area near Caserma Ederle Tuesday, Nov. 7.

U.S. Army Garrison Italy is currently home to the Army’s largest family housing project valued at $470 million. New construction is at Villaggio and on Caserma Ederle. When completed, 478 families will live in townhouses and apartments nearly twice the size of the previous units.

The new homes on Villaggio are conveniently collocated with all three of the DoDEA schools, including the brand-new Vicenza high school which opened in September 2023. The new housing will feature many upgrades, including photo-voltaic panels for energy savings and for units with garages, they’ll be wired for potential future installment of electric car charging stations.

The units on Caserma Ederle will provide walking access to post services such as the Exchange and the Commissary. Planners anticipate the first families may start moving into the Ederle apartments in the summer of 2025. The construction project has five phases that should be complete by 2028.

Col. Scott Horrigan, the Commander of U.S. Army Garrison Italy said in the future, moving in to housing will be much easier for families, basically from the airport to their new home with little or no time in temporary lodging.

During his visit, Benning also met with Italian civic leaders in Vicenza to build upon the bilateral relations between the two countries. In addition to supporting Americans visiting or residing in Italy, the U.S. Consulate in Milan also provides the Vicenza Military Community with specialized services, as needed.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 06:30 Story ID: 457443 Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior U.S. State Department official tours Vicenza’s Army family housing construction, by Randall Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.