The U.S. Coast Guard holds an establishment for U.S. Coast Guard Base Guam on Nov. 8, 2023, in a ceremony presided over by Rear Adm. Carola List, commander of Operational Logistics Command. Led by Cmdr. Dana Hiatt, Base Guam, will be pivotal toward enhancing the U.S. Coast Guard's mission support logistics in the region. This strategic move aligns with the Service's commitment to increase mission support throughout Oceania. Given Guam's vital importance to national security, this initiative takes center stage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by David Lau)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 22:17
|Photo ID:
|8112494
|VIRIN:
|231108-G-TW079-7189
|Resolution:
|2000x1334
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard formally establishes Base Guam [Image 10 of 10], by David Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
