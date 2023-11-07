U.S. Coast Guard formally establishes Base Guam

Cmdr. Dana Hiatt, commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Base Guam, Rear Adm. Carola List, commander of Operational Logistics Command, and Capt. Nick Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam stand for a photo on Nov. 8, 2023, in a ceremony establishing Base Guam. This strategic move aligns with the Service's commitment to increase mission support throughout Oceania. Given Guam's vital importance to national security, this initiative takes center stage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by David Lau)

