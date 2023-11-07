The U.S. Coast Guard holds an establishment for U.S. Coast Guard Base Guam on Nov. 8, 2023, in a ceremony presided over by Rear Adm. Carola List, commander of Operational Logistics Command. Led by Cmdr. Dana Hiatt, Base Guam, will be pivotal toward enhancing the U.S. Coast Guard's mission support logistics in the region. This strategic move aligns with the Service's commitment to increase mission support throughout Oceania. Given Guam's vital importance to national security, this initiative takes center stage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by David Lau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 22:17 Photo ID: 8112502 VIRIN: 231108-G-TW079-6666 Resolution: 2000x1334 Size: 2.69 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard formally establishes Base Guam [Image 10 of 10], by David Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.