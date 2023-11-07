Cmdr. Dana Hiatt assumes command of U.S. Coast Guard Base Guam on Nov. 8, 2023, in a ceremony presided over by Rear Adm. Carola List, commander of Operational Logistics Command. This strategic move aligns with the Service's commitment to increase mission support throughout Oceania. Given Guam's vital importance to national security, this initiative takes center stage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by David Lau)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 22:17
|Photo ID:
|8112495
|VIRIN:
|231108-G-TW079-8688
|Resolution:
|2000x1334
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard formally establishes Base Guam [Image 10 of 10], by David Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Coast Guard formally establishes Base Guam
