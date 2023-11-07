Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard formally establishes Base Guam [Image 4 of 10]

    U.S. Coast Guard formally establishes Base Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    11.08.2023

    Photo by David Lau 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Cmdr. Dana Hiatt assumes command of U.S. Coast Guard Base Guam on Nov. 8, 2023, in a ceremony presided over by Rear Adm. Carola List, commander of Operational Logistics Command. This strategic move aligns with the Service's commitment to increase mission support throughout Oceania. Given Guam's vital importance to national security, this initiative takes center stage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by David Lau)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 22:17
    Photo ID: 8112495
    VIRIN: 231108-G-TW079-8688
    Resolution: 2000x1334
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard formally establishes Base Guam [Image 10 of 10], by David Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard formally establishes Base Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard formally establishes Base Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard formally establishes Base Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard formally establishes Base Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard formally establishes Base Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard formally establishes Base Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard formally establishes Base Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard formally establishes Base Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard formally establishes Base Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard formally establishes Base Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Coast Guard formally establishes Base Guam

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    LOGCOM
    IndoPacific
    DCMS
    Base Guam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT