U.S. Coast Guard formally establishes Base Guam

Cmdr. Dana Hiatt assumes command of U.S. Coast Guard Base Guam on Nov. 8, 2023, in a ceremony presided over by Rear Adm. Carola List, commander of Operational Logistics Command. This strategic move aligns with the Service's commitment to increase mission support throughout Oceania. Given Guam's vital importance to national security, this initiative takes center stage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by David Lau)

