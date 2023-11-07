Airmen with the 129th Maintenance Group partake in a resiliency event aimed to improve productivity and communication through team-building exercises, Moffett Air National Guard Base, November 4, 2023. The Air Force Unite Program funded the day and aims to improve the physical and mental well-being of Servicemembers nationwide through team-building. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Stefany M. Leyva)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 16:25
|Photo ID:
|8111969
|VIRIN:
|231104-Z-KQ976-2045
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.79 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, "Revitalizing Squadrons" – 129th Rescue Wing unites Airmen and senior leaders for a team-building and resiliency day funded by the Unite Program [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Stefany Leyva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
"Revitalizing Squadrons" – 129th Rescue Wing unites Airmen and senior leaders for a team-building and resiliency day funded by the Unite Program
