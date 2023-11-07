"Revitalizing Squadrons" – 129th Rescue Wing unites Airmen and senior leaders for a team-building and resiliency day funded by the Unite Program

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – Members of the 129th Maintenance Group banded together for a competitive team-building event aimed to improve morale, resiliency, and unit cohesion at Moffett Air National Guard Base on Nov. 4, 2023.



The revitalizing resiliency day was funded by the Air Force Unite Program. The Unite Program is an evidence-based initiative and funding resource created to deepen the bond between members within a unit.



Senior leaders at the 129th Maintenance Group set up the event because they recognize the importance of comprehensive fitness and work diligently to improve the mental, physical, social, and spiritual health of each Servicemember.



"We want to help our members because they give us their time away from their families," said Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Dunne, 129th Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader. "We want to give back to them in any way possible so they feel appreciated and loved."



By focusing on the well-being of its guardsmen and enhancing the quality of life for those who serve the 129th Rescue Wing hopes to inspire people to join the Air National Guard.



"The message I would give to my younger self would be to do it earlier because I joined later in life at 27 years old," said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Byrne, 129th Maintenance Group propulsion specialist. "I would enlist right out of high school and stay in as long as I can... It's worth it."

