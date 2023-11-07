U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Byrne, 129th Maintenance Group propulsion specialist, poses for a photo while attending a morale event geared towards team-building and unit cohesion efforts, Moffett Air National Guard Base, November 4, 2023. The Air Force Unite Program funded the day and aims to improve the physical and mental well-being of Servicemembers nationwide through team-building. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Stefany M. Leyva)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 16:25 Photo ID: 8111909 VIRIN: 231104-Z-KQ976-2060 Resolution: 5885x3916 Size: 8.29 MB Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "Revitalizing Squadrons" – 129th Rescue Wing unites Airmen and senior leaders for a team-building and resiliency day funded by the Unite Program [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Stefany Leyva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.