    "Revitalizing Squadrons" – 129th Rescue Wing unites Airmen and senior leaders for a team-building and resiliency day funded by the Unite Program [Image 2 of 4]

    &quot;Revitalizing Squadrons&quot; – 129th Rescue Wing unites Airmen and senior leaders for a team-building and resiliency day funded by the Unite Program

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stefany Leyva 

    129th Rescue Wing

    129th Rescue Wing Servicemembers complete a 65-ft obstacle course during a team-building resiliency day to improve squadron morale between senior leaders and Airmen, Moffett Air National Guard Base, November 4, 2023. The resiliency event was funded by the Air Force Unite Program and aims to improve the physical and mental well-being of Servicemembers nationwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Stefany M. Leyva)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 16:25
    VIRIN: 231104-Z-KQ976-2069
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US 
    This work, "Revitalizing Squadrons" – 129th Rescue Wing unites Airmen and senior leaders for a team-building and resiliency day funded by the Unite Program [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Stefany Leyva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Resiliency day
    129 Rescue Wing
    Recruitment and Retention
    Air Force Unite Program

