129th Rescue Wing Servicemembers complete a 65-ft obstacle course during a team-building resiliency day to improve squadron morale between senior leaders and Airmen, Moffett Air National Guard Base, November 4, 2023. The resiliency event was funded by the Air Force Unite Program and aims to improve the physical and mental well-being of Servicemembers nationwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Stefany M. Leyva)

